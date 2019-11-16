MALONE, Zita Mary:
Passed away peacefully on Hedgehope Farm on November 13, 2019. Aged 87. Beloved wife of Jack (in their 60th year of marriage), daughter Angela and son Michael. Cherished grand-mother of Christiana, Amelia, Madeleine, Natasha, Annabelle, James and Oliver. Requiem Mass to be held on Monday, November 18, at 1.00pm, St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Winton. Followed by wake and light refreshments at the Presbyterian Church Lounge, 11 Medium St, Winton, around 2.30 - 3.00pm. Info / messages to 027 212 290.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 16, 2019