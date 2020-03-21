ANDREW, Zilla Agnes:
20.12.1936 - 18.03.2020
Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle at Ascot Care Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert George (Baldy). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Neil, Stephen and Sheryl, Nicola and Brent, and Donne. Treasured micro-nana of Kane and Sarah, James and Steph, Megan and Jared, Coby and Dex. Recent great-gran of Carlos.
"Forever remembered
and truly cherished."
The family wish to acknowledge the care, respect and dignity the Bupa team have given Mum during the last three years. Please join us to celebrate Zilla's life in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Monday, March 23, at 10.30am. Messages to 75 Thornhill Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 21, 2020