Acknowledgement

HUGHES, Zelda May:

Casey, Robyn, Jane and families wish to thank all those who supported us with cards, flowers, food and visits following the sad loss of Zelda. To all those who attended Zelda's service, we thank you. To Dr Adam and staff, thank you for the beautiful care and support that you provided to Mum over many years. To the Management and staff at Calvary Rest Home – thank you for the amazing care that mum received during her stay with you. To our friend and Celebrant Jill and Bevan (J.Frasers) our thanks to you for making our final journey with Mum a little easier. Please accept this as a personal thank you from all of us.

"Precious memories

always in our hearts"



