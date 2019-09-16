HUGHES, Zelda May:
Surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, September 14, 2019. In her 87th year. Loved wife of Albie*. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce*, Jane and John Dyer, Casey, Robyn and Brian Halson. Loved and adored Nana of Scott and Karla, Callum and Louisa, Anna, Jarryd, Matthew, Melanie and Sarah. Loving great-Nana of Isabella, Imogen and Alexandra. A very special sister-in-law to Thelma and Bob. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Calvary Hospital for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations in Zelda's memory to the Invercargill Cancer Society would be appreciated. The funeral service for Zelda will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. Her interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 53 Wye St, Invercargill. Online tributes may be left on Zelda's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019