Death Notice

Peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the company of family in Dunstan Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alex, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Ken Lyall, Pauline, Andrea and Neil Shearer, Karina and Jimmy Hastie. Loved Nana of Janet, Daniel; Blair; Rebecca, Oliver; Craig, Aaron and Andrew, great-grandmother of Eziekel and Hugh. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Judy and Doug Willis and Kate Ramsey. In accordance with Yvonne's wishes a private cremation has taken place. The family welcome friends and family to Yvonne's home on Friday, February 28, at 2.00pm, to share memories, followed by afternoon tea. Thank you to the amazing staff at Dunstan Hospital and all those who cared for Yvonne. Messages to 15B Alta Place, Frankton, Queenstown 9300.

Published in Southland Times on Feb. 26, 2020
