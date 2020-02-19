TIPPETT,
Yvonne Elsie Mary:
It is with great sadness that we farewell our mum who passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, with her loving family by her side at Southland Hospital. Dearly loved mum of Sheryl, Jassen, and Tania, loved partner of Deyell, and loved sister, aunty and grandmother. A service to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, February 21, at 1.00pm. Interment at the East Winton Cemetery to follow. Messages to PO Box 1345, Invercargill 9840.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 19, 2020