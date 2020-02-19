Yvonne TIPPETT

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. You will be missed..."
    - Diane Horton
  • "so sad to read of this death.sorry we cant get down to her..."
    - Ron and Amy Smith
  • "So very sorry to hear of Yvonne's passing. Our thoughts are..."
    - Fay and Trevor Hannah
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
View Map
Death Notice

TIPPETT,
Yvonne Elsie Mary:
It is with great sadness that we farewell our mum who passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, with her loving family by her side at Southland Hospital. Dearly loved mum of Sheryl, Jassen, and Tania, loved partner of Deyell, and loved sister, aunty and grandmother. A service to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, February 21, at 1.00pm. Interment at the East Winton Cemetery to follow. Messages to PO Box 1345, Invercargill 9840.

Published in Southland Times on Feb. 19, 2020
