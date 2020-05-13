SMITH, Yvonne Althea:
27.4.1939 - 10.5.2020
Yvonne passed away peacefully at Ascot Care Home, on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Loved by her daughters, Barbara, Jacqueline, Christine, JayJay and Sharon; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister to Barry*, Shirley, Jim*, Travis, Trevor* and Shona. Loved by her nieces, nephews and extended families.
She will be remembered
for her kindness.
Yvonne's family wish to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all staff at Ascot Care Home for their care and consideration. A service has been held and messages can be forwarded to C/- 24 Fraser Street, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on May 13, 2020