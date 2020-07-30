MURCH,
Yvonne Margaret (Panda):
With her loving family by her side on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, aged 74 years. Loved wife of the late Neil. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona Murch, and Naomi and Geoff. Adored Nana of Micaela, David and Toni-Lee, Daniel, Joshua and Harmony, and Shannon, and Great-Nana of Lucas, and Xavier. Loved daughter of the late Colin and Agnes Porter. A loved sister and sister-in-law of the Porter and Murch families. The family would like to thank the Carers at Rowena Jackson Retirement Home and the staff at Southland Hospital for your care of Yvonne. A service to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, August 1, at 10.00am, the service will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 264 West Plains Road, Invercargill 9874.
Published in Southland Times from July 30 to July 31, 2020