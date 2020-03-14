Acknowledgement





LOGAN, Yvonne:

Jim would like to thank St John Ambulance for their prompt attention and superb care. Gore District Nurses for their care and attention to Yvonne over many months. A special thanks to the Hospice Nurses, but especially Helen, who was not only extremely competent and reliable but compassionate and a pleasure to have in our home. Gore Fire Brigade for great help during the floods. The Mataura Medical Centre, Southland Hospital (Diabetes Unit and Oncology Dept), Gore Hospital and Hospice Southland for professional care in our time of need. Hammond Ryder Funeral Services who arranged everything just as Yvonne wished. My heartfelt thanks to Ann McDowall, the Celebrant, who gave a beautiful tribute to Yvonne. A special thank you to family and friends for your kind words, messages, food and support when we needed it most. The donations at the Service raised a generous amount for Southland Hospice and my thanks go to everyone who donated.





