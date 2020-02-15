LOGAN,
Yvonne Ann (nee Richards):
Passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Hospice Southland, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Jim. Much loved mum of Ronald, and David, mother-in-law of Angie. Loved and cherished Nana of Nicky, and Hannah; Chantelle, and Kayla, and Great-grandmother of Ryan. Loved daughter of Bert* and Vi* Richards. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lorna and John Dennis, Patti* and Ben* Apeldoorn, and Bruce*. Loved sister-in-law of Linda McMillan, Bill and Betty Logan, Jocelyn and Geoff Davidson, and all their families. A service for Yvonne will be held in the Gore Town and Country Club Stadium, Bury Street, on Tuesday, February 18 at 1.30pm, leaving thereafter for the Balfour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 16 Kitchener Street, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020