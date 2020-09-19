FREW, Yvonne Fay:
Suddenly, but peacefully at work on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Aged 66. Loved daughter of the late Joan and Colin Frew. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Justin and Diane. Loved sister, aunt, niece, and very special friend to many. Special great-nana to Isla. Special thanks to the friends and colleagues at Longwood, along with Riverton Fire Brigade and St Johns. As per Yvonne's wishes a private graveside ceremony has been held. Messages to 426 Flora Road East, Makarewa, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 19, 2020