On Friday, April 3, 2020 at Ashburton Hospital, Yvonne was called Home to be forever with her Lord and Saviour. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Daphne and Laurence Duurloo, much loved sister and friend of Elspeth (Winton), sister and sister-in-law of Laurita and Bill Poole (Invercargill) and the late Lorraine. We would like to acknowledge the good care given by ward 2 Ashburton Hospital and wards 18 and 19 Christchurch Hospital.

"As for God, His way is perfect."

A private burial has taken place. It is proposed to hold a memorial service at Durham Street Gospel Hall at a later date.







