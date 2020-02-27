DOWLING, Yvonne Frances:
Passed quietly at Peacehaven Village, Invercargill, on February 24, 2020, aged 75. Dearly loved wife of Ken. Cherished mother of Katy and David (Auckland), Joanne, and the late Jason. Loved grandma of Nadia and Amanda (Christchurch), Daniel and Isabel (Auckland). Great-grandmother to Adara and Ahorangi (Christchurch). Loved aunt to various nieces and nephews, particularly Jane and Peter, Marguerite McDonald (Wellington), Winifred and Eugene (Northern Ireland). The family wish to thank the staff at Peacehaven for their unfailing, courteous and dignified assistance during Yvonne's illness. A private farewell has been held for this proudly Irish soul set free.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 27, 2020