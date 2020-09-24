Winifred POPE

Guest Book
  • "Sincere condolences to all her family. Mrs Pope so warmly,..."
    - Lou Turner
  • "With Deepest Sympathy to you all.From,Bev and Blue Fairlie."
    - Bev Dobson
  • "Our condolences to Ruth,Karen and Roland. Former neighbours..."
    - alister gould
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
View Map
Death Notice

POPE, Winifred Alice:
On September 22, 2020, peacefully at Kew Hospital, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of the late Albert, loved mother of Ruth, Karen, and Roland. Much loved Nana of Heidi, Amber, Jacob, Blake, Genevieve, Dominique, Liam, Francesca, Erin, Cohen, Austen, and Ethan. The Funeral Service will be held in the Avenal Park Funeral Home, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Monday, September 28, at 1.30pm. Messages to 9 Broderick Street, Te Anau 9600.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.