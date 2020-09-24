POPE, Winifred Alice:
On September 22, 2020, peacefully at Kew Hospital, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of the late Albert, loved mother of Ruth, Karen, and Roland. Much loved Nana of Heidi, Amber, Jacob, Blake, Genevieve, Dominique, Liam, Francesca, Erin, Cohen, Austen, and Ethan. The Funeral Service will be held in the Avenal Park Funeral Home, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Monday, September 28, at 1.30pm. Messages to 9 Broderick Street, Te Anau 9600.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2020