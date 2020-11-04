CROSBIE, Wilson James:
Suddenly, but peacefully, on October 29, 2020. Much loved partner of Bec Noble. Dear friend of Lucy. Dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Anne and Damian Forde, Emma, Jane and Sam; Jill and Ray Lindsay, Chris, Stacey and Kate; Lynne and Rod Winters, Matthew and Hannah. Wilson's wish was for a private service which has been held. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Invercargill and Dunedin Critical Care Units. Messages to 42 Queen Street, Winton 9720.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020