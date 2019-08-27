TAIT, Wilma Louise:
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Southland Hospital on Sunday, August 25, 2019. In her 81st year. Loved wife of John. Loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Phillip, Darien, Hamish and Alastair; Norris, Sally, Christina and Mitchell; Jeff; Rodney, Diane, Zac, Kendal and Alex. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Graeme* and Ngaire Pedlar, Averil and George* Croft. A service to celebrate Wilma's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, at 11.00am, on Friday, August 30. Messages to Townhouse 42/40 O'Byrne Street, Invercargil 9810. Online tributes can be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased.)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019