  • "Rodney, Diane and family our loving thoughts are with you..."
  • "Norris,Sally and family. Sorry for your loss, our thoughts..."
    - Catrina and Richard Breen
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Southland Hospital on Sunday, August 25, 2019. In her 81st year. Loved wife of John. Loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Phillip, Darien, Hamish and Alastair; Norris, Sally, Christina and Mitchell; Jeff; Rodney, Diane, Zac, Kendal and Alex. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Graeme* and Ngaire Pedlar, Averil and George* Croft. A service to celebrate Wilma's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, at 11.00am, on Friday, August 30. Messages to Townhouse 42/40 O'Byrne Street, Invercargil 9810. Online tributes can be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
