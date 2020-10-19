Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. Salvation Army Hall 110 Leven Street Invercargill View Map Death Notice



Peacefully with family at her side, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Calvary Hospital. Aged 59 years. Dearly loved wife of Michael (Mike). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ann-Marie and Nathan McLean, and Jonathan Brown. Loved nana of Jayden, Noah, Wyatt and Adaline. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ross and Joanne Gibb, David and Jackie Gibb.

"Now reunited with her mum and dad, Tom and Joan Gibb"

Loved daughter-in-law of Folly and Georgena. Cherished sister-in-law of Shane and Debbie, Kerry and Grant, Clare and Roger. A loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southland Oncology Nurses Education Fund would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Wilma's life will be held in the Salvation Army Hall, 110 Leven Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 42 Lothian cres, Invercargill.







