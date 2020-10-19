HAMILL, Wilma Grace:
Peacefully with family at her side, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Calvary Hospital. Aged 59 years. Dearly loved wife of Michael (Mike). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ann-Marie and Nathan McLean, and Jonathan Brown. Loved nana of Jayden, Noah, Wyatt and Adaline. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ross and Joanne Gibb, David and Jackie Gibb.
"Now reunited with her mum and dad, Tom and Joan Gibb"
Loved daughter-in-law of Folly and Georgena. Cherished sister-in-law of Shane and Debbie, Kerry and Grant, Clare and Roger. A loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southland Oncology Nurses Education Fund would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Wilma's life will be held in the Salvation Army Hall, 110 Leven Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 42 Lothian cres, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020