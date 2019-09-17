GORTON, Wilma Margaret:
(Of Milton). Peacefully, on September 16, 2019, at Holmdene Rest Home, Balclutha. Dearly loved wife of the late Stanley, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ivan and Isabelle (Invercargill), Kevin and Susan (Milton), cherished Nana of Michael and Kylie, and Kyle, loved great-Nana Lollo of Maddie, Ruby, Charlie, and Archer. A service of farewell for Wilma will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 1.30pm in the Tokomairiro Presbyterian Co-Operating Parish Church, Union Street, Milton, then leaving for the Fairfax Cemetery, Milton. Messages to 16 Raeburn Ave, RD9, Otatara, Invercargill 9879.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, and Milton.
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 17, 2019