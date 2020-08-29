Acknowledgement

JERRY, Willy:

Blessed sunrise 11.7.1940 Peaceful sunset 5.8.2020 aged 80 years.

On behalf of our whãnau a special mihi atu to all who supported us during the sad loss of our treasured and adored Papa, Koro and buddy. For the aroha, kind gestures, kai, plants, flowers, karakia, koha, cards, messages, visits and waiata. To Sharron Hanley MacDonald & Weston, Alfy Payne, Rev. George Coleman, Rev. Teina Marie, Piki Rewi, Te Puna Waiora Ukulele Whãnau, our darling Mum Carol Jerry, Bupa's Wendy, Stacey and staff, Calvary Ray Anderson and staff, Doreen Whakamoe, Whaea Myra, Aunty Frances Maheno, Lena Uitime, Fairy Godmother Jan Grant, Wi Rich Tohiariki, Annie and Stickley, Lynn West, Wynton Lawson, Ruawai Kid Jimmy, Meiana Clarke, Toni Keating, Matt Kiore, Col and Sandra, Ririnui whanau, Ricky Mulqueen and Raylene Cemetries, Sam Walters, Matua Michael Skerrett, Matua Terrence Daniels, Matua Herewini Neho, Ford Te Ngahue, Raiha Blair, SDHB Maori Heath and staff, Invercargill Prison, Te Wharekura o Arowhenua, Ngã Kete, Waikato Tainui Whãnau, Reflection's flash as casket, DSW girlies.

The manaaki shown will

be in our hearts forever.

Dad would have been rapt.

Whakatata atu ki te Atua

Ka whakatata mai ki a tãtou

Draw near to God,

he will draw near to us.

Moe mai rã e te Rangatira hümarie (humble Chief)

aka Snooker Shark.

Miss and love you Dad.



