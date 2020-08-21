WRIGHT,
William James (Bill):
Peacefully in the care of Calvary Hospital on Wednesday August 19, 2020; aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne, cherished and loving father and father-in-law of Julie and Lincoln Craig, Tony, Craig, and Allan, adored Grandad and Great-Grandad of all his grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Peter Morgan, and Allan* Russell, loved uncle of all his nieces. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Monday, August 24, at 2.00pm, the service will conclude with the burial at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 98 Mavora Court, Heidelberg, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020