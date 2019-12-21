SUTHERLAND,
William Bruce (Bruce):
Suddenly at his home on Thursday, December 19, 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary, much loved father and father-in-law of John and the late Susanne Cross (Invercargill), Susan and David Hilliard (Masterton), and Kaye Sutherland (Alexandra), loved Grandad and Great-Grandad.
"Gone Fishing"
In accordance with Bruce's wishes a private cremation will be held and a Memorial Service to take place in February 2020, date to be advised. Messages to 4 Earnscleugh Road, Bridge Hill, Alexandra 9320.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 21, 2019