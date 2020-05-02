SKEGGS,

William Edward (Bill):

Elaine, Wayne, Bronwyn and Families would like to Thank everyone for the kind messages, flowers and cards we received at the passing of or beloved Bill, Thank you to nurses and carers of both surgical and rehabilitation wards at Southland Hospital and Ascot Care Home. A special Thank You to Nigel Edwards of Avenal Park Funeral Home for his extra help at such a difficult time, also Lynley McKerrow for her lovely service of our much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad, and Great- Grandad. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation.



