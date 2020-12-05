NALLY,
William Gerrard (Gerry):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Bupa Ascot Care Home, in the company of his siblings. Dearly loved husband of the late Jan. Loved father and father-in-law of David and Sue (Perth), Steven and Amanda (Invercargill). Grandfather of Oonagh, Samantha, and Max. Special friend of Fiona. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Frank and Bev, Eileen*, Patricia*, Vincent and Jan, Mary and Michael*, Erin and Ainslie, Bernadette and Les, Brenda and Noel, Paul and Pauline. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Gerry's life will be held at St Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, Perth St, Invercargill on Tuesday, December 8th at 2.00pm. Donations to Hospice Southland would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 58 Rimu St, Heidelberg, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 5, 2020