MOFFITT,

William Lindsay (Bill):

Passed away peacefully after a long illness on April 24, 2020, at Ranui Home, Alexandra, in his 86th year. Dearly beloved husband and soulmate of Sibylla for the past 63 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Michael; Stephen and Annie; and James and Justine. Very special and adored grandfather of Mils, Flinn and Jai; and Jessica. Dearly loved only child of James and Lindsay Moffitt, late of Alexandra. Special thanks to Ann Nichol, Bill's carer when he was at home, and to all who looked after Bill at Ross Home and Ranui Home. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service for Bill will be held at a later date. Messages to 18 Bruce Place, Alexandra 9320.





