McKENZIE,
William John (Bill):
Peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in the care of Clare House. Loved husband of Linda. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Jason and Katt and girls, Mathew and Angie, and Sacha and good friend of Amanda, Amber and Drewen. Loved granddad of Melissa, Diandra, and Stacey. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Joy and the late Les, Ann and David, Carol and Allen and the late Hazel. Brother-in-law of Karen and Andy, Sandra and Steven, Jan and Keith and uncle to all the nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Monday, June 24, at 11.00am, the service will conclude with a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 115 McQuarrie Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on June 22, 2019