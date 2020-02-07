McBRIDE
William John (aka John):
05.02.2020
It is with great sadness that John passed away in the loving care of Hospice Southland; aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Kelly Ann and Tony, Tania and Aaron, Brendon and Chrissy. Loved and adored Grandad/ Johnboy of Mackenzie, Braytten, the late Hayley, Dillon, and Mattie. In accordance with John's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service combined with a Mass to celebrate John's life will be held in the Te Anau Club, Pop Andrew Drive, on Saturday, February 15 at 1.00pm, followed by a committal at Lynwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Hospice Southland.
R.I.P. Johnboy
Messages to 41 Luxmore Drive, Te Anau 9600, or on John's tribute page at www.frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020