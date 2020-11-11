MACKAY,
William Hugh (Billy):
Suddenly at Queenstown, on Monday, November 9, 2020, in his 65th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Lianne, loved father of Patrick and Yora (Wellington), Kieran and Juliet (Auckland), and loved Grandad of Ben.
"As you were you will always be,
treasured forever in our memory"
A farewell service for Billy will be held at the Riversdale Community Centre, on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Riversdale Cemetery. We would like to thank St John Ambulance and the staff from the Queenstown Event Centre. Messages to 17 Panorama Place, Queenstown 9300, or [email protected]
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020