William LAUGHTON

Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your loss He will sort out the ag work up there"
    - Robin Stevenson
  • "A very good mate at rest."
    - bill Baigent
Death Notice

LAUGHTON,
William Alexander (Bill):
16.02.1945 - 9.02.2020
Passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Gore Hospital staff. Dearly loved husband of Agnes, much loved father and father-in-law of Jenny, Mary and Rob, John and Shannon. Cheeky and adored Da of Kate and Kevin, Lachie and Alex. In accordance with Bill's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Special thanks to all who cared for Bill over the years and especially to the staff of Gore Hospital and Hospice Southland who supported us all through his final weeks. Messages to P.O. Box 34, Waikaia 9745.
'He's gone to plough the back paddock in the sky'.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.