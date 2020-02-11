LAUGHTON,
William Alexander (Bill):
16.02.1945 - 9.02.2020
Passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Gore Hospital staff. Dearly loved husband of Agnes, much loved father and father-in-law of Jenny, Mary and Rob, John and Shannon. Cheeky and adored Da of Kate and Kevin, Lachie and Alex. In accordance with Bill's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Special thanks to all who cared for Bill over the years and especially to the staff of Gore Hospital and Hospice Southland who supported us all through his final weeks. Messages to P.O. Box 34, Waikaia 9745.
'He's gone to plough the back paddock in the sky'.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 11, 2020