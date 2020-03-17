JOHNSTON,

William Charles (Bill):

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, peacefully at the Observatory Village Lifecare, surrounded by his family, in his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Gertrude (Gerty), and the late Lorraine. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Trevor and Shirley, Barry (Jock) and Pat, Neville and Dinah (Australia). Dearly loved stepfather of Judy and Geoff (Oamaru), Linda and Steve (Christchurch), Karen and Brett (Christchurch). Loved grandad of Dean and Donna, Carl, Nathan and Natalie, Ryan and Katrina, Trudi (deceased), Ben (Australia), Sera (Australia), and a loved great-grandad. Loved step-grandad of Greg, Tracey, Michael, Julia, Rachael, Matthew, and Scott, and a much loved great-grandad and great-great-grandad. A service for Bill will be held at the Oamaru Club, 32 Severn Street, on Friday, March 20 at 12.00 noon, followed by interment at the Oamaru Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the family, C/- 49 Fernbrook Road, Oamaru 9400.

Wall's Funeral Services

49 Humber Street

Oamaru (03) 434 8266



