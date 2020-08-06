JERRY,
William Taiharuru (Willy):
Sunrise 11.7.1940
- Sunset 5.8.2020
In the arms of Daddy's girl, our Rangatira took his last breath. Finally at peace with the Lord. Beloved son of Mac Jerry and Rangihutia Pu Tamainu o Kawhia, (Waikato). Te tuakana o te whanau. *Maxine, Raymond, Maxwell, *Lorraine, *Lawrence, *Cedric and Howard. Dearest Dad of Andrea and Tony, Nathan and Diane, Aaron and Macaela. Loved Koro of his mokopuna Wiremu, Brandon, Caleb, Sam, Billy, Georgia, Charli, Tyler, Kyah and Kingston. Also Great-Koro of his mokomoko Zykin and Anahera.
'Kua mutunga te
mamae mo toku Papa'
Celebration of life Saturday, August 8, 2020, Lindisfarne Methodist Community Church 10.30am. Donations to the Alzheimer Association. Messages to 54 Earnslaw Street, Invercargill 9810. Thanks to the special staff who showed aroha to Dad from Calvary and Bupa.
Moe mai e te Rangatira
i raro i te korowai
o te aroha o te Atua
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020