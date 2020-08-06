William JERRY (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Kia Andrea and whanau E aroha nui atu ana kia koutou katoa..."
    - Pania Pennicott-Sciascia
  • "I played snooker for years with Willy he taught me a lot,..."
    - Mervyn Wilson
  • "To The Jerry Family Sad to hear of your loss thinking of..."
    - Kerry Agnew
  • "So sorry to hear of the passing of your dad our thoughts..."
    - Marie Perica
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Lindisfarne Methodist Community Church
Death Notice


JERRY,
William Taiharuru (Willy):
Sunrise 11.7.1940
- Sunset 5.8.2020
In the arms of Daddy's girl, our Rangatira took his last breath. Finally at peace with the Lord. Beloved son of Mac Jerry and Rangihutia Pu Tamainu o Kawhia, (Waikato). Te tuakana o te whanau. *Maxine, Raymond, Maxwell, *Lorraine, *Lawrence, *Cedric and Howard. Dearest Dad of Andrea and Tony, Nathan and Diane, Aaron and Macaela. Loved Koro of his mokopuna Wiremu, Brandon, Caleb, Sam, Billy, Georgia, Charli, Tyler, Kyah and Kingston. Also Great-Koro of his mokomoko Zykin and Anahera.
'Kua mutunga te
mamae mo toku Papa'
Celebration of life Saturday, August 8, 2020, Lindisfarne Methodist Community Church 10.30am. Donations to the Alzheimer Association. Messages to 54 Earnslaw Street, Invercargill 9810. Thanks to the special staff who showed aroha to Dad from Calvary and Bupa.
Moe mai e te Rangatira
i raro i te korowai
o te aroha o te Atua
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.