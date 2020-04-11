William HOUSTON

HOUSTON,
William (Bill, Willie):
On April 8, 2020, peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, Christchurch, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Bronwyn, very much loved father and father-in-law of Leeanne and Darrell, Michele and Alan, beloved grandad of Daniel, and Dylan. Special thanks to the staff at Bainswood on Victoria for their exceptional care of Willie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late William Houston, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Bill's wishes, a private burial will be held.

