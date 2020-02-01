Acknowledgement

GOLD, William James (Bill)

Ngaire, Billi, Brandon, and families, wish to thank friends and relatives for their love and support following the death of Bill, a much loved partner, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Thanks to those who visited Bill during his illness, and those who sent flowers, cards and the many phone calls and texts. Thanks to all who enjoyed a pizza and a beer around his pizza oven. Special thanks to all Fire and Emergency personnel who gave Bill the ultimate farewell in the guard of honour and his last call at Bluff Fire Station. To Bluff locals and the Marae who provided and prepared the food - thank you, we were overwhelmed with choice, a great spread enjoyed by all. Thanks to Bluff Fire Brigade for providing the after match. To Bruce Pagan, we are grateful for Bill's farewell, stories told through laughter and tears will remain with us. Thanks Bruce for making Bill's farewell special. Our thanks also to District Nurses and Hospice Otago for ongoing help and support, you were amazing. To Doug Nesbitt and team, thanks for your help and support, you made a difficult task easier. To Ann Robbie, thanks for "The Flower of Scotland". Your donations to Bluff Youth Rugby and Southland Women's Rugby are gratefully received. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation from the Gold and Pannett Families.



Published in Southland Times on Feb. 1, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers