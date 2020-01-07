Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William GOLD. View Sign Service Information Doug Nesbit 12 James St Balclutha , Otago 034182814 Death Notice



(Former Bluff Fire Chief).

22.08.50 – 05.01.20

Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Bannockburn after a courageous battle with Lymphoma; aged 69 years. Loved partner and friend of Ngaire for 19 years, loved father and father-in-law of Billi and Sam Richmond (Marlborough), Brandon and Malin Gold (Stockholm, Sweden), loved Poa of Marley, Louie, Anais, Carmen, and Li (Sweden), Jude, and Charlie (Marlborough), step-dad and grandad to Michelle, Simone, and their families, second son of *Tom and *Dorothy Gold (Balclutha), cherished brother and brother-in-law of Barbara and Russell Hollows, Margaret and *Trevor Allington (Balclutha), Ben and Wendy Gold (Moeraki), Dorothy and Mark Raffills (Auckland) and favourite lap to "Annie" his cat.

"Good as Gold –

gone fishing one last time".

A service to farewell Bill will be held on Friday, January 10, at 1.30pm, in the Bluff Town Hall, 18 Gore Street, Bluff, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southland Women's Rugby and Bluff Junior Rugby would be appreciated and may be left at Bill's service. Messages to 28 Miners Terrace, Bannockburn 9384. (*denotes deceased)

Doug Nesbit

Funeral Services Ltd

Balclutha, & Milton.

www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz



GOLD, William James (Bill):(Former Bluff Fire Chief).22.08.50 – 05.01.20Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Bannockburn after a courageous battle with Lymphoma; aged 69 years. Loved partner and friend of Ngaire for 19 years, loved father and father-in-law of Billi and Sam Richmond (Marlborough), Brandon and Malin Gold (Stockholm, Sweden), loved Poa of Marley, Louie, Anais, Carmen, and Li (Sweden), Jude, and Charlie (Marlborough), step-dad and grandad to Michelle, Simone, and their families, second son of *Tom and *Dorothy Gold (Balclutha), cherished brother and brother-in-law of Barbara and Russell Hollows, Margaret and *Trevor Allington (Balclutha), Ben and Wendy Gold (Moeraki), Dorothy and Mark Raffills (Auckland) and favourite lap to "Annie" his cat."Good as Gold –gone fishing one last time".A service to farewell Bill will be held on Friday, January 10, at 1.30pm, in the Bluff Town Hall, 18 Gore Street, Bluff, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southland Women's Rugby and Bluff Junior Rugby would be appreciated and may be left at Bill's service. Messages to 28 Miners Terrace, Bannockburn 9384. (*denotes deceased)Doug NesbitFuneral Services LtdBalclutha, & Milton. Published in Southland Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers