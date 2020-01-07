GOLD, William James (Bill):
(Former Bluff Fire Chief).
22.08.50 – 05.01.20
Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Bannockburn after a courageous battle with Lymphoma; aged 69 years. Loved partner and friend of Ngaire for 19 years, loved father and father-in-law of Billi and Sam Richmond (Marlborough), Brandon and Malin Gold (Stockholm, Sweden), loved Poa of Marley, Louie, Anais, Carmen, and Li (Sweden), Jude, and Charlie (Marlborough), step-dad and grandad to Michelle, Simone, and their families, second son of *Tom and *Dorothy Gold (Balclutha), cherished brother and brother-in-law of Barbara and Russell Hollows, Margaret and *Trevor Allington (Balclutha), Ben and Wendy Gold (Moeraki), Dorothy and Mark Raffills (Auckland) and favourite lap to "Annie" his cat.
"Good as Gold –
gone fishing one last time".
A service to farewell Bill will be held on Friday, January 10, at 1.30pm, in the Bluff Town Hall, 18 Gore Street, Bluff, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southland Women's Rugby and Bluff Junior Rugby would be appreciated and may be left at Bill's service. Messages to 28 Miners Terrace, Bannockburn 9384. (*denotes deceased)
