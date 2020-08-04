GIBSON,
William Robert (Bill):
21.8.1929 - 3.8.2020
Passed away peacefully at Dunedin Hospital. Loved husband of the late Phyl. Bill was loved, respected and admired by his family and many friends, he was the loved father and father-in-law of Erica and Brent Allen, John, Jude and Mike Greer, grandfather of Liz and Angus, and Tori; Keyten and Sonoko, Joel and Carlene; and Max, great-grandfather of Fuschia, and Knox. Bill was proud of his ability to live in his own home until very recently and keep his independence with limited support from others. The family appreciate the support of the staff at the Mosgiel Medical Centre and latterly the Dunedin Hospital. Bill will be farewelled in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 10.30am, on Friday, August 7. In lieu of flowers donations to the Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Messages to Erica Allen, 7 Castleton Street, RD 2 Mosgiel 9092.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 4, 2020