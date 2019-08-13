FINLAY, William (Bill):
Peacefully in Rose Lodge Rest Home with family by his side, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Rowena for 65 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of William and Susan, Barbara and Rob Terry, Robert and Vicki, Russell and Raylene. Much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. A service for Bill will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Tay Street, Invercargill, on Friday, August 16 at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance may be left at the service. Messages to: Rose Lodge Rest Home, 129 Tweed Street, Invercargill 9812. Online tributes may be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019