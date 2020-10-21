DOHERTY,
William Bernard (Bill / Doc):
Peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, October 19, 2020; aged 79 years. Loved son of Bernard* and Delia*. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Mary and Alan* Cuthbert, Tony and Margaret, Trish* and Dave* Kyle, Bernadette and Brian* Cairns, Jenny and Stan Milne, Dianne and Tom Langford, and John*. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews and friend to many.
R.I.P.
A Rosary will be recited in the St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Winton, on Thursday, October 22, at 7.00pm, followed by a Requiem Mass to celebrate Bill's life in the church on Friday, October 23, at 1.30pm. The service will conclude with the burial at East Winton Cemetery. Flowers respectfully declined but donations can be made at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to the Doherty Family, 408 Great North Road, Winton 9720.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020