DARMODY,
William James (Bill):
On December 9, 2019 at Clutha Health First, surrounded by his loving family; aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann, much loved father and father-in-law of Pauline and Jean, Teresa and Sean, Simon and Rachel, Marty and Fiona, Maryann and Caley, Liz and Steve, and the late Helen, cherished Grandad of Sam, Eliana, Rian, Brylee, Will, Ellie, and Annabel. Fond memories from your family and friends overseas.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Bill on Friday, December 13 at 1.30pm in St Mary MacKillop Catholic Church, Gordon Street, Balclutha, then leaving for the Balclutha Lawn Cemetery. Rosary will be held on Thursday, December 12 at 8.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Balclutha St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at Bill's service. Messages to 22B High Street, Balclutha 9230.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, & Milton.
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 11, 2019