CUNNINGHAM,
William (Russell) (Willy):
In his 71st year. (Peacefully) on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the arms of his loving wife, friend and soulmate Louisa at their home, Gore. Fantastic loving and well respected dad and father-in-law of Vaughan and Nicola, Shelley and Kelvin, and Reece. Loved stepdad of Tracey, Richard and Jude, Doug and Kaila. Much loved grandad of Cain, and Sage; Patrick, and Sophie; Hayley, and Travis; Jorja, and Bree. Loved brother-in-law of Robert and Jenny. Loved friend of Linda, and special friend of Mitzy his beloved cat.
"Gone to the great drag strip in the sky"
A private cremation will take place, due to the Covid-19 restriction a memorial service for Russell will be held at a later date, details to be advised. Messages to 15 Milford Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020