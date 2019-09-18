CLAPPERTON,

William Frank (Bill):

Of Cromwell. Died suddenly at home in Cromwell, on September 16, 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Elma, cherished father and father-in-law of Richard and Juliet (Invercargill), Sarah and Paul Williams (Oamaru), adored grandfather to William and Shaun, Chanel and Morgan, loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Norman Osborne (Christchurch), Shirley and Edward (Ted) Weir (Brisbane), Elaine and Allan Vine (Dunedin), Yvonne and Gary Mockford (Dunedin), Colin and Annette Clapperton (Dunedin), Ian Clapperton (Alexandra) and Janice McGregor (Cromwell), loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to St. John Ambulance Service, Cromwell, and left at Bill's service. Many thanks to all of those who helped care for Bill through his long journey. A service to celebrate the life of Bill will be held at Affinity Funeral Home, 143 Centennial Avenue, Alexandra, at 12 noon on Friday, September 20. After a light lunch we will then proceed to the Cromwell Cemetery for Bill's interment. Messages to 12 David Place, Cromwell 9310.

Cared for by

Affinity Funerals

Central Otago

& Lakes District

F.D.A.N.Z.



