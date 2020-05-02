CARRUTHERS,
William Thomas Gerald:
Te Anau, formerly of Kauana, Dipton, Five Rivers and County Cavan, Ireland. Gerald sadly passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, in his 85th year. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Mavis for 55 years. Treasured Dad of Susan and Peter Goble (Te Anau), Janet and Geoffrey Brown (Australia), Linda and Richard Harris (Nelson). Cherished Grandad of Thomas and Sonya, Ethan and Tiffany, Gregor; Hazel; Olivia, Sophia and Liam. Great Grandad of Kasey, Amy; and Jackson. Loved brother-in-law of Alistair* and Lyndsay, Russell and Alison, Ian and Dorothy, Jennifer and Rod, Campbell* and Ruth. Respected Uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Loved brother of Irene*, Florrie*, Lillian and Walter*.
He potters no more in the garden,
He strolls no more down the path,
But the years we had together,
Will live forever in our hearts.
A service for Gerald has been held. Messages to 32 Quintin Drive, Te Anau 9600 or to Gerald's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes (*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on May 2, 2020