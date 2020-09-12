CARRAN,
William James (Mick):
458844 Corporal. Of Invercargill, aged 97. Passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Beloved husband of *Margaret. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of *Gay, Shona and Peter, Johann and Paul, Bridget and Brent, and step-father of *Bill and Noelene. Much loved 'Mick' of Alwyn. Much loved grandfather of Simon, Toby, Christopher, William, Jonathan, Oliver; Vicky, Mandy, and Shane; and all of his great-granchildren. A service for Mick will be held in J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill on Wednesday, September 16, at 10.00am followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery. The service will also be livestreamed at frasersfunerals.co.nz/livestreams. Messages can be sent to [email protected] or to Mick's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 12, 2020