Acknowledgement

BLACK,

William Arthur (Bill): MBE

Shirley, Marlene and Jay, Michelle and Russell, Janine and Chris, Mya and Ben would like to thank everyone who sent messages of support, cards, flowers, food and those who visited our home, this was very much appreciated. Thank you to the many people who attended Bill's service that we did not get to speak to. To the wonderful staff at Rowena Jackson, Donavan and Salisbury wings, our grateful thanks to you all for the special care you gave Bill during his long illness, you are very special people. Special thanks to Karl Lamb for conducting the service, also thankyou to the people who spoke about their memories of Bill's life. A huge thank you to the helicopter pilots, Sir Richard Hayes, Gaven Burgess, Dale Green, Snow Mullally, Andrew Hefford, Fraser Sutherland, Kim Hollows and Jonathan Wallis for the wonderful tribute flyover for Bill at the cemetery also a very special thank you to Toby Wallis for taking Bill on his last helicopter flight. Thank you to the Te Anau Volunteer Fire Brigade, members of Fiordland Search and Rescue and Fiordland Aero Club for forming the guard of honour for Bill. To Bevan and the staff at Fraser & Sons thank you for your compassionate care of Bill and your support of our family during this difficult time. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



