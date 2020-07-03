William BLACK

Guest Book
  • "Dear Shirley and family my sincere sympathy you are all in..."
    - Pat Childs
  • "Thinking of you at this sad time. Doug & Glenda Bamfield..."
  • "So sorry to lose you Bill, Be at peace now. Will be..."
    - Doug & Glenda Bamfield
  • "Deepest Sympathy to all the family you are in our thoughts..."
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Fiordland Community Events Centre
20-22 Luxmore Drive
View Map
Death Notice


logoBLACK,
William Arthur (Bill): MBE
Peacefully at Rowena Jackson Retirement Home on July 1, 2020. Aged 76 years.Dearly loved husband and best friend of Shirley. Much loved father of Marlene and Jay. Special Dad of Michelle and Russell; Janine and Chris. Proud Grandad Bill of Mya and Ben. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and June, Neil and Eileen, Margaret and the late Bruce McColl. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory to the Fiordland Search and Rescue would be appreciated. Special thanks to the wonderful staff in the Donovan and Salisbury wings of Rowena Jackson for your loving care of Bill. Bill's funeral service will be held on Friday 10, July 2020 in the Fiordland Community Events Centre, 20-22 Luxmore Drive, Te Anau, commencing at 1.00pm. His funeral will also be live streamed for those unable to attend, http://livestream.com/accounts/10730215/events/9199444 Online tributes may be left on Bill's tribute page, frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

logo
Published in Southland Times from July 3 to July 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.