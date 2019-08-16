BEGG,
William Thomas (Willie): JP
Taken suddenly, but peacefully, in his sleep on August 12, 2019; aged 63 years. Loved son of the late Adam and Jean Begg, much loved husband of Linda and devoted father, father-in-law and grandad of Ross and Carmen, George, Libby, and Henry; David and Sarah, Maggie, and Alice; Anna and Adam; Andrew and Rebecca, Adam, and Charlotte. At William's request, a private family service will be held. Messages to "Whitelea" RD 3, Te Houka, Balclutha 9273.
Doug Nesbit Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, & Milton.
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019