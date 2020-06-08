BEATTIE,
William Kirby (Bill):
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on June 6, 2020, aged 89 years. Loved husband of Jennifer and the late Grace. Much loved Dad, Step-dad and Father in law of Lynette and Barry, Janice and John, Lynda and Barney, Diane and Justin. Very much loved Poppa of his grandchildren. A service for Bill will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. His interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery.
A huge hole in our lives has been left but we have thousands of memories
to cherish.
Messages to 4 Perkins Street, Tisbury, Invercargill 9877. Online tributes may be left on Bill's tribute page at Frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes Donations in Bill's memory to St John Ambulance would be appreciated.
Published in Southland Times from June 8 to June 10, 2020