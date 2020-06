BEATTIE,William Kirby (Bill):Peacefully at Southland Hospital on June 6, 2020, aged 89 years. Loved husband of Jennifer and the late Grace. Much loved Dad, Step-dad and Father in law of Lynette and Barry, Janice and John, Lynda and Barney, Diane and Justin. Very much loved Poppa of his grandchildren. A service for Bill will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. His interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery.A huge hole in our lives has been left but we have thousands of memoriesto cherish.Messages to 4 Perkins Street, Tisbury, Invercargill 9877. Online tributes may be left on Bill's tribute page at Frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes Donations in Bill's memory to St John Ambulance would be appreciated.