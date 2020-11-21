ANDERSON,

William Sutherland:

Clare, Alison, Neil, and families, would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the love and support they received during the loss of their dear husband, brother, and brother-in-law. Thank you for the food, flowers, visits, phone calls, cards and plants, and those who attended the funeral. Thanks Elizabeth for the lovely service for Bill, and also Hamish MacPherson from J Fraser and Sons, for caring. Special thanks to the staff at Salisbury Wing at Rowena Jackson for their respectful care of Bill. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



