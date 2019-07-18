ANDERSON,
William John (Bill):
Peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, aged 75 years. Loved and deeply devoted husband of the late Maureen Joan (nee Mahoney) and the late Dorothy Ellen (nee Donaldson). Adored and respected father and father-in-law to Megan; Deborah and Paul. Cherished Poppa to Charlotte, Harry, James, and Bethany. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and great-uncle. A Mass to celebrate Bill's life will be held at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Peel Street, Geraldine, on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private interment. Messages to 51 Tancred Street, Geraldine. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be welcome and can be left at the service.
Published in Southland Times from July 18 to July 20, 2019