HISHON,
Wilhelmina Hendrica Renee:
Wilma passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Thursday, March 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Dick. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kathryn and John O'Donnell, Julie and Chris McDonald, Ruth and Phil De La Mare, Libby and Ricky Bennett, Richard and Margot, Stephanie and Andy Nesbit. Special Nana Wil to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
R.I.P.
Rosary will be held in St Mary's Basilica, Tyne Street, at 5.00pm, on Friday, March 20. A private Requiem Mass will be held. A special thank you to the staff at Calvary Hospital for their love, support and care. Messages to 137 Chelmsford Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 20, 2020