Wilbert MCINTYRE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbert MCINTYRE.
Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Death Notice


logoMcINTYRE,
Wilbert Francis (Bill):
At Southland Hospital on Tuesday, June 9, 2020; aged 93 years. Loved husband of the late Huria (Pauline). Respected father and father-in-law of Raymon; Sharon and Mark Bradford. Loved Grandad of Zarea, Trinity, and Mitchell. Loved brother of Jim. In accordance with Bill's wishes a private cremation will be held. Online donations can be made to www.alzheimers.org.nz/southland Messages to 64 Home Street, Winton 9720, or on Bill's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

logo
Published in Southland Times on June 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.