McINTYRE,
Wilbert Francis (Bill):
At Southland Hospital on Tuesday, June 9, 2020; aged 93 years. Loved husband of the late Huria (Pauline). Respected father and father-in-law of Raymon; Sharon and Mark Bradford. Loved Grandad of Zarea, Trinity, and Mitchell. Loved brother of Jim. In accordance with Bill's wishes a private cremation will be held. Online donations can be made to www.alzheimers.org.nz/southland Messages to 64 Home Street, Winton 9720, or on Bill's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on June 11, 2020