HOANI, Whakaahua Emily:
Alan, Aroha and Moana and their families would like to acknowledge everyone who supported them with the sudden passing of Emily. A year ago today, Emily passed away where she loved to be. Emergency services from Fortrose, Steve Hill and staff, who showed care for Emily. George and Ange, Henry, Fred and Ally, Peter and Frankie, thank you all for your support over this difficult time. Special thank you to the staff at Southern Funeral Home and our white baiting family for their ongoing support. Those who gave flowers, cards, visits and phone calls were greatly received. Doctor Meyer from Southland Hospital and staff, for the care you gave Emily. Please accept this as a personal thank you.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 21, 2020